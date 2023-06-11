Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up about 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of TM opened at $148.64 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

