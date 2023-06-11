Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.06 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and approximately $35.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,825.36 or 1.00049203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.33515717 USD and is down -20.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $24,397,024.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.