The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Progressive worth $111,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

PGR stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.26. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.