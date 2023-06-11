The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.04.

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $304,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 262,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

