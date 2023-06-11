The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSY opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.85.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.