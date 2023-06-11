The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $51.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.