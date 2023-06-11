The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $415.78

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.78 ($5.17) and traded as low as GBX 404.50 ($5.03). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 605,536 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.95. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,055.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

