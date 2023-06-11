TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 28.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $106.53 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,421,910 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,300,349 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.