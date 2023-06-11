TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.4 %

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

NYSE:TIXT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.