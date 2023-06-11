Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLKGY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Telkom SA SOC has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.97.
About Telkom SA SOC
