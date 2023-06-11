Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading

