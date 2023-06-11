Tang Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Tang Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 713,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $220,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $32,184.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,356. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

