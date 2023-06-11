Tang Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 28,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,635. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 1,207.36%. Equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

