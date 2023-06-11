Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,627,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,082,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 82,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

TSM opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

