Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
