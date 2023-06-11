Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00006738 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $457.09 million and approximately $44.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,601,356 coins and its circulating supply is 262,725,794 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

