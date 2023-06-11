Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.35 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $30.35 million and $1.03 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,597,818,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,171,551,078 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.