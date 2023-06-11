Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 2.5 %

SDPI stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

