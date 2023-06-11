Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,138 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up about 29.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $139,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,308. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.