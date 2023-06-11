Substratum Trading 48.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $171,597.97 and $15.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,777.76 or 0.99987997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036355 USD and is up 28.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.