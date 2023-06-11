Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and $4.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.50 or 0.06773362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,039,261 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

