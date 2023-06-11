StockNews.com Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,037,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.