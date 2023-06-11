StockNews.com Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

TNK opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

