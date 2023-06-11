StockNews.com Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

