StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.