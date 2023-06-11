StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
