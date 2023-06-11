StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

