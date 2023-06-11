StockNews.com Downgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

