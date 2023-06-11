StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

