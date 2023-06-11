Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.
Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.