Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $50.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

