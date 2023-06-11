Steinberg Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,312 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Avid Technology accounts for 0.7% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.40. 302,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,348. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.