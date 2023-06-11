Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $78.81 million and $980,701.55 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,131.48 or 1.00026994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02016275 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,641,982.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

