SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($3.93).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27,340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.48).

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). Also, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). Insiders purchased a total of 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

