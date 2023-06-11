SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,949.88 ($24.24).

SSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.48) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($22.91) on Tuesday. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,286.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,849.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,766.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.84) dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64,666.67%.

In related news, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($23.48) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($49,714.23). In other news, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($23.48) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($49,714.23). Also, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 48 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.84) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,048.43). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

