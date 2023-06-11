Square Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,131.25 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004020 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $16,131.25 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 1.04323217 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $37,518.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

