SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

