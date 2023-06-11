SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,406. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

