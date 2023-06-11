SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

