SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of SP opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SP Plus has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

