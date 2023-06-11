Sonova Holding AG (SONVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6153 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Sonova Price Performance

Shares of SONVY opened at $53.16 on Friday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

