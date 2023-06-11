Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Loop Capital

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,615. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

