Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 701,927 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 4.8% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 2.48% of Skyworks Solutions worth $359,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

