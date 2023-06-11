Simon Hayes Purchases 1,567 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes bought 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,914.96 ($17,298.56).
Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Simon Hayes acquired 3,537 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £31,514.67 ($39,177.86).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
LON:FGT opened at GBX 877 ($10.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,624.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 899.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 878.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 731.80 ($9.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 923 ($11.47).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
