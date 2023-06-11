SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.75 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.6 %

SCWX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

