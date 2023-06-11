Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT accounts for 2.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.56% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $605.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

