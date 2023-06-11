Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $215.31 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

