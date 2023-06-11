Scholtz & Company LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 5.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.