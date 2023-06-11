Safe Price Hits $4.61 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Safe has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00017655 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $96.10 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00048854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00032275 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 508.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.58545482 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

