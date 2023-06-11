Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 700

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 675 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.70) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.70) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.55).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:PAG opened at GBX 561 ($6.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 536.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,301.59%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

