Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $57.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.93.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

